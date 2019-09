"I wanted to be behind the camera this time. I wanted to write the storyline of a relationship where you see a couple and one of them, in this case it's the guy, has a wild night. While the woman is wondering where he went, he doesn't answer because he's having a good time with his friends. So she thinks that he did 'funny business,' that something went on or there was another girl. He is stuck in his world, chilled, dancing, and having a good time. When he makes his way to his girlfriend's house to apologize and bring her flowers, he opens the door and sees her with another man. I like the contrast between everyone thinking he was the one who cheated when at the end of the day, she did. These days, when you're talking about funny business or cheating , a lot of the time it's portrayed where the man is the bad one. But I wanted to flip that around and make it the woman doing funny business."