The Highs & Lows Of Moving To Berlin With No Job – & No German

Moving to a new city is liberating. It can be a chance to start again – to play out a new you. After a difficult few years in London I was more than ready for a change, sick of the rat race and the constant grind. Before we moved, my boyfriend and I came over in January to look for apartments and to get a feel for areas we wanted to live in – highly recommended for anyone planning on relocating here. It’s important to scout out the city before you make any hasty decisions. Being January, the sun wasn’t shining; it was greyer than grey and bitterly cold and the streets in central Berlin were deserted, as if the city had been sucked of life. But come April, when we moved, it felt alive. The cherry blossom bloomed, Berliners came out in force, musicians played pianos on the street, everyone had a bike and – yep, you guessed it – a beer.