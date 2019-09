The Highs & Lows Of Moving To Berlin With No Job – & No German

Life for Berliners hasn’t always been this 'gut'. One evening I met a man in a bar and after one too many rieslings got into a conversation about the realities of growing up here. Born and raised in former East Berlin, he told me that at 11 years old he was forced to leave school and join the FDJ (the youth movement of the German Democratic Republic) where he was taught how to use a gun. Or there’s the Berliner my boyfriend works with, who was snuck across the Berlin Wall as a baby. Everyone has a story to tell here. And it’s partly because of this very dark and very recent history that Berliners know how to enjoy themselves now. They know how to live – really live. They make time to just be, to soak up all the lovely little moments that life has to offer. People sit on benches in the sunshine, reading books; they picnic on their lunch breaks and actually sit down to drink a coffee. This might be made easier by the fact that German working culture seems to have got the balance right, with Germans working on average 26 hours per week , compared to the 32 hours worked by us Brits.