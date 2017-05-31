I spend the next few hours in a state of numbness, wandering around Bath with a bewildered look on my face. Really and truly, I feel like giving up. What is the point, I ask myself? What has been the point of this whole year? I am not sure, I am confused. I feel like I have failed at fighting cancer. Why hasn’t the treatment worked fully? Why have I not gone into remission? Why the fuck is this happening? Why me? The evening is spent in bed, buried under my duvet, tears of bitterness and resentment trickling down my face. Anger seeps out of me, it soaks my bedsheets and coats my dreams. Unfairness, frustration and despair trample over my soul.