Lorde Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Stage Name & It's Perfect

What makes a musician stand apart from their peers? For some, it’s their looks or charisma. For others, it’s their music. But regardless of how talented a celebrity is, their stage name is often an important part of the celebrity evolution. Lorde is no exception.
The now 20-year-old singer made her debut on the Billboard Top 100 with her single, "Royals" at the young age of 16. But how exactly did Lorde - born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor - come up with her famous pseudonym?
This very question came up when Lorde talked to 60 Minutes recently. She said: “[I]t was a good spontaneous choice, I think. I'm quite proud of my 16-year-old self for not messing that one up because if I'd given myself a cool, weird, hip name that I hated now that would be super annoying. It was that nobility, aristocracy obsession that I had. I hit upon 'Lord' and loved the way it sounded, and then I was like, it would be quite cool to add an E to feminize it.” Watch the interview, below.
The interview also brought up interesting conversations about feminism, fame, and everything in between. Lorde gives a refreshing take on what feminism means to her, saying that it’s really about “trying to fight for better conditions and better treatment of all women, whether that be trans women or women of color or women in professions that don't typically get a lot of respect.”
She has also taken on body shaming online bullies and defended her girlfriends from brodudes in the past, which is something else to just love about her.
Whether she’s talking about her journey to stardom or feminism, it’s awesome to hear a prominent woman with such a realistic take on matters that have such a huge real-life impact for their fans.
