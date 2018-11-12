Skip navigation!
Lorde
Pop Culture
Celebrities With Secret Instagram Accounts
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Lorde Just Called Out Kanye West On Twitter: "Don't Steal"
Kaitlin Reilly
Nov 12, 2018
Pop Culture
It's Not Just You — PowerPoints Are Having A Moment
Kathryn Lindsay
May 9, 2018
Music
Lorde, Known Melodramatic, Just Did Something Drastic On Instagram
Kathryn Lindsay
May 9, 2018
Entertainment
Lorde Finally Responds To Petty Rumors She Is Dating Lena Dunham&...
Fans have been speculating for a while now that Lorde and Lena Dunham's ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, had taken their years-long relationship to the next
by
Madison Medeiros
Books & Art
India Yelich-O'Connor Says Being Lorde's Sister Helped ...
If I woke up one morning and found out my sister had suddenly become one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, that wouldn't stop me from being
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Poor Lorde Can't Hang Out With Jack Antonoff Without Dating ...
Another day, another round of heteronormative gossip surrounding Lorde and her friend Jack Antonoff. Can't two people make a bomb album without the world
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Even Celebs Get Unsolicited Acne Advice — Here's How They Ha...
If you've ever meticulously applied concealer over a breakout only to show up to a party and have someone say, "Hey, have you tried Accutane yet?" then
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
Lorde Would Love You To Stop Giving Her Acne Solutions
Lorde may have just turned 21, but like many of us, she's still dealing with acne past her teen years. Adult acne is incredibly common, and while there's
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment
Lorde Shut Down All That Grammys Chatter With One Perfect Tweet
If you tuned into the 2018 Grammy awards on Sunday night, you may have noticed that Lorde, the only woman nominated for Album Of The Year, didn't show off
by
Madison Medeiros
Fashion
Lorde's Time's Up Statement Comes As No Surprise
At the Grammy Awards Sunday evening, many performers, presenters, and attendees chose to either carry or wear a white rose as a symbol of solidarity with
by
Laia Garcia
Grammy Awards
Lorde Pulled A Rihanna & BYOBed At The Grammys
With a typical three-and-a-half-hour run time, the Grammy Awards are one of the lengthiest award shows of the season. Lorde (real name: Ella
by
Elena Nicolaou
Music
Grammys Continue To Have A Woman Problem, This Year It's Wit...
It appears that the Grammys have some catching up to do. Of all the artists nominated for Album of the Year, Lorde is the only woman. She was also
by
Sarah Midkiff
Music
Here's Why Rihanna Was Added As A Grammy Performer
It's the biggest night in music, and this year, you can expect a star-studded affair at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Noted fashion queen and nominee Rihanna
by
Meagan Fredette
Music
This Interview With Lorde Has Convinced Me To Move To New Zealand
There are many reasons to want to be more like Lorde — smart, funny, good at dancing — but I never thought New Zealand would be one of them (no
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
This Award Show Celebrates Black Culture
And
Black Beauty
Most award show red carpets are (obviously) a reflection of their nominees, which means that many of the big ones aren't as diverse as we'd desire. We've
by
Khalea Underwood
Pop Culture
25 Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Just Won't Die
Ah, celebrity conspiracy theories. They're the source of ire in the lives of the celebs they're about, and a source of jokes at parties for the rest of
by
Meagan Fredette
Music
Lorde & Harry Styles Shared A Friendly Kiss, But Can We Stan Them...
Thank the universe for giving us the gift of the fantasy couple we never knew we needed. Teen goth Lorde and '70s dad Harry Styles appeared together at
by
Meagan Fredette
Music
Lorde Just Wants To Dance With Somebody
Lorde's making the most out of her time touring Australia by celebrating the nation's recent vote in favor of marriage equality. While performing in
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Lorde Singing With Her Sis Will Make You Forget All About
Car...
Can we get a scientific study on whether or not vocal prowess is genetic? Lorde and her sister, India Yelich, could be a great sample, because they're
by
Christopher Luu
Music
Lorde Shares An Eerie Clip Of An Unreleased Song & Fans Are Beggi...
Late last night, Lorde posted a tweet that asked, "will u love me? will u?" and quickly followed with a clip of her singing some never-before-heard
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
Lorde Just Found Out How Many People Get Nose Jobs In L.A.
Like juice bars, sitting in traffic, and geotagging your Instagrams at Runyon Canyon Park, nose jobs are quintessentially L.A. (And there’s nothing
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Lorde Has The Best Response To People Hating On Her Unibrow
Before recently, rocking a unibrow just wasn't a trend. In fact, some people consider their tweezers more important than any other product in their makeup
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Rihanna Helped Lorde Realize Her Potential While Writing
Melo...
Lorde's sophomore studio album Melodrama is the artist at her best. No longer the bright-eyed 16-year-old teenager, Lorde revealed an edgier, rawer side
by
Madison Medeiros
Celebrity Style
The Outfits In Lorde's New Video Are Killer
Lorde is no stranger to setting fashion trends. Remember when just about everyone went out and got a nearly black lipstick after seeing her dark lipstick?
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Forget What You’ve Heard: Lorde Says She Rides For Taylor Swift
On Friday, news quickly spread throughout the universe that a crucial member of Taylor Swift’s squad had defected from the group. That member was Lorde.
by
Marquita Harris
Lorde
Did Lorde Just Deactivate Her Taylor Swift Squad Membership?
Lorde isn’t into the whole fame thing. The "Green Light" singer has spoken at length about the pressures of being in the limelight on a number of
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Lorde Revealed The Meaning Behind Her Stage Name & It's Perfect
What makes a musician stand apart from their peers? For some, it’s their looks or charisma. For others, it’s their music. But regardless of how
by
Cameron Glover
Pop Culture
Lorde Apologizes For "Insensitive" Celebrity Friendship Quote
Despite what she sings in "Green Light," it turns out Lorde can let go of some things. The singer is backtracking comments she made to The Guardian
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Lorde Compared Taylor Swift Friendship To An "Autoimmune Disease"...
With the release of her second album, Melodrama, Lorde is a pop star in her own right. But the 20-year-old is also a member of Taylor Swift's legendary
by
Meghan De Maria
Food News
Lorde Just Confirmed That She IS The Secret Online Onion Ring Critic
One of our all-time favorite conspiracy theories has just been confirmed. Over the past week, thanks to some impressive detective work from a New Zealand
by
Madison Medeiros
