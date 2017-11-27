Story from Music

Lorde Just Wants To Dance With Somebody

Madison Medeiros
Lorde's making the most out of her time touring Australia by celebrating the nation's recent vote in favor of marriage equality. While performing in Sydney last week, Stereogum reports, the New Zealand native took a quick break from her set to commend the crowd for defending diversity and sing a short rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
"Congratulations on that same-sex marriage vote," she said moments before happily taking a fan's pride flag and putting it around her shoulders. Then, in her signature gorgeous alto, she led the cheering audience in a singalong, which she finished by saying, "I'm very proud of you."
If this account is to be believed, Lorde did not give back the flag to adoring fan Dani; though it appears that there are no hard feelings.
"I just want Ella to know I've never felt more accepted than I did in that moment, thank you for being a legend," the fan wrote in one tweet.
Other fans, too, were thrilled to hear Lorde share her support, taking to Twitter to talk about their excitement.
"Lorde singing dance with somebody while holding a pride flag & celebrating the same sex marriage vote in Australia is the level of gay I aspire to be," one person wrote. Another responded, "I love her even more which I didn't even think was possible."
While Australians overwhelmingly stated that they wanted to legalize same-sex marriage (61.6% of people who responded to the survey), no actual law has been enacted just yet. Shortly after the vote, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shared that he'd like to "make their wish the law of the land by Christmas." Hopefully, he and the rest of parliament will work hard to ensure everyone who wants to marry has the ability to do so.
