Did You Know All These Celebrities Have Secret Instagram Accounts?

Once you become famous, it's pretty difficult to become un-famous, which means nothing you do can ever be out of the spotlight — especially on the internet. However, while the main reason celebrities use social media is to have another way to interact with fans , in recent years, others have realized they can use that very same social media to do the exact opposite. What, you thought you were the only one who had finsta (alternate, often private Instagram account ) in order to post those photos you don't want everyone seeing? Two can play at that game, and many celebrities have created — and been called out for using — secret, hidden Instagram accounts for staying out of the spotlight.