Lorde Pulled A Rihanna & BYOBed At The Grammys

With a typical three-and-a-half-hour run time, the Grammy Awards are one of the lengthiest award shows of the season. Lorde (real name: Ella Yelich-O'Connor) will be spending much of those three and a half hours wondering whether she will win a Grammy for Album of the Year for her album Melodrama. Otherwise, she'll be sitting all evening. Unlike the other four nominees for Album of the Year, Lorde will not be performing. Since she was not offered a solo performance spot, and she declined to perform entirely.
So, given that she'll be spending interminable hours in a state of great anticipation, can you blame her for coming to the award ceremony with a flask in hand? From afar, Lorde's bright red flask almost looks like a shiny evening bag that matched her dress. But, nope: That's definitely a flask.
I love that @lorde brought her own flask and we are only 2 awards in and she already has it out! #NotSnarky #LouHouSnarky #Grammys #GrammySnarky pic.twitter.com/tBhHuGvS8Q— Jesse Rasmussen (@JesseRas) January 29, 2018
To Lorde's right is Jack Antonoff, the music producer with whom she wrote and produced her nominated album — though you probably know him for being Lena Dunham's recent ex. To her left is her younger brother, Angelo Yelich-O'Connor.
For artists who want to drink during the ceremony, flasks are an essential accessory. Unlike the Golden Globes, which offer free-flowing libations to its attendees, the Grammy Awards are a dry ceremony. As a result, many artists BYOB — and make sure their flask complements their outfit.
Take Rihanna at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017 as the perfect example. Rihanna casually sipped from a diamond-encrusted hip flask throughout the ceremony. The camera caught her taking a swig during the Carpool Karaoke segment.
In 2016, Bruno Mars brought a flask to the ceremony, seemingly with the intention of getting all his friends tipsy. Mars posted photos of Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson, and producer Jeff Bhasker drinking from his personalized flask, inscribed with lyrics from his song "Liquor Store."
These flask choices aligned well with general perception of these artists' characters. Lorde seamlessly and subtly incorporated her flask into the night's theme of red: Red lipstick, red dress, red alcohol vessel. Rihanna, naturally, liked her booze surrounded by diamonds (though who wouldn't?). And Bruno Mars wanted to be the life of the party.
We can only guess as to what the singers are drinking. Though, given Lorde's description of her tequila-fueled Christmas parties, we can take an educated guess.
"Some of my cousins are Mexican and brought some great tequila back with them; I had two hands in the sink washing pots and one of my cousins was just pouring a shot of tequila into my mouth. So that’s Christmas at our house," Lorde told Billboard earlier this year.
Bottoms up, Lorde, and good luck.
