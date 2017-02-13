Not a day goes by that I don't think to myself: I wish I was more like Robyn Rihanna Fenty.
The Grammy Awards Show was no exception. Like many of the most famous attendees, Rihanna skipped most of the red carpet and just came to be in the audience of the ceremony. She sat in her cropped tangerine shirt and oversized black pants just a few rows down from fellow queen Beyoncé and cozied up to her boo for the night: a diamond flask.
Rihanna, who was formerly known a wine-glass toter, has now transitioned over to flasks because A. they are more spill-proof, and B. they can be customized. Not only did she bring her own flask, but she proceeded to pose with it for everyone. She knows she's the shit. And, her flask was hella bedazzled, adding an extra bit of "bling," as John Travolta would say, to her look.
When the internet noticed the boozy bling they totally lost it.
Rihanna with the flask?!?!? pic.twitter.com/gGi8nfPp6O— ............ (@LaLaChannell) February 13, 2017
I'm glad she decided to get a little liquid courage to get through the evening (knowing full and well that Anti was snubbed with a capital S).
Honestly, @rihanna and her diamond flask are my #Grammys goals. pic.twitter.com/fOe69Iypj3— refinery29 (@Refinery29) February 13, 2017
As if Rihanna could get any cooler, she was later spotted blowing kisses to Beyoncé. Let's just keep the cameras glued to her at every awards show from here on out, kay?
Rihanna and Beyoncé throwing kisses to each other ?? pic.twitter.com/lXaJjHV5ZH— $hitty Juice butt (@Loonina) February 13, 2017
