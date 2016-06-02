Rihanna's Most Relatable Moment Involves A Pool Floatie & Wine

Rihanna is currently on vacation in Barbados, taking some time off from her Anti World Tour, and she seems to be throughly enjoying herself. Who wouldn't be? Based on her Snapchats, there are decorated swan floats, glistening infinity pools, and the booze is flowing.
Here is she relaxing in the pool.
Rihanna relaxing in the pool in Barbados!😍👙💦👅👅 pic.twitter.com/G8bhOqFywT— Rihanna's Snapchat (@RihSnapchat) June 1, 2016
Here she is playing coy for the camera. Oh, Riri.
Rih being cute as usual!😛😍👙 pic.twitter.com/VWcAxuh8Xu— Rihanna's Snapchat (@RihSnapchat) June 1, 2016
And here she is drifting to the edge of her infinity pool, falling off her float, and then successfully managing not to spill her wine.
Rih fell off her swan float to save her wine!🍷😩😂😂 (no sound)🚫 pic.twitter.com/Z7W0u17Hyg— Rihanna's Snapchat (@RihSnapchat) June 1, 2016
That's right. Rihanna is not just a badass celebrity balancing multiple endeavors in music and fashion. She can also balance the hell out of her wine glass, even in a pinch. Way to go, girl.
