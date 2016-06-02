Rihanna's Most Relatable Moment Involves A Pool Floatie & Wine

Morgan Baila
Rihanna is currently on vacation in Barbados, taking some time off from her Anti World Tour, and she seems to be throughly enjoying herself. Who wouldn't be? Based on her Snapchats, there are decorated swan floats, glistening infinity pools, and the booze is flowing.

Here is she relaxing in the pool.


Here she is playing coy for the camera. Oh, Riri.


And here she is drifting to the edge of her infinity pool, falling off her float, and then successfully managing not to spill her wine.

That's right. Rihanna is not just a badass celebrity balancing multiple endeavors in music and fashion. She can also balance the hell out of her wine glass, even in a pinch. Way to go, girl.
