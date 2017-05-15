10 Flasks For Sneaking Booze In Style This Summer

Ah, summer. A time to take advantage of long nights, summer Fridays (if you're a lucky recipient), and three day weekends. That means lots of concerts, outdoor movie screenings, beach trips, and sunset sails. It also means being trapped somewhere with $15 light beers or open container laws.
But sometimes, we want to have our gin and tonics and drink them, too. Enter the strange and wonderful world of flasks masquerading as something else. From mermaid-friendly purses to tampons to iPhones, there are plenty of weird ways to drink on the sly this summer. And while we'd never condone breaking rules, if you're going to do it, do it right.
Whether you're bending the rules at an event or just hiding your imbibing at a family reunion, drink responsibly. And if you're packing a flask of sunscreen, don't forget the real thing, too.