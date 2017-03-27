Bruno Mars' Dance Moves Are Always On Point

Even before he was famous, Bruno Mars still had the moves.
Long before Bruno Mars was a household name, Peter Gene Hernandez was just a kid growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii. And after seeing his sweet childhood dance moves, we totally get why he was nicknamed "Little Elvis." (Apparently, Mars' family had a musical act that involved impersonating The King, and he was so good at it that the moniker stuck.)
"When I was a baby, my dad wanted to call me Elvis," Mars said in a news interview when he was a child. "So when he called me that, now looked what happened." The young Mars was, of course, wearing a full Elvis costume during the interview, having been dubbed the "world's youngest professional Elvis impersonator."
Of course, Mars has since gone on to releasing plenty of hits of his own. Who doesn't sing along to "Nothing on You" and "Just The Way You Are" when they come on the radio? The singer-songwriter has come a long way since his days of imitating The King.
Mars hasn't left his Elvis-filled background behind entirely, though — in an appearance on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Mars sang "Jailhouse Rock" as part of his Carpool Karaoke routine. (The singer also wore an impressive number of hats during the segment.)
More recently, Mars has paid tribute to another musical legend. At the 2017 Grammy Awards last month, Mars dressed in a Prince-inspired outfit and performed some of the late singer's most iconic songs.
Check out some of Mars' best childhood Elvis impersonations in the clip below. It's way more than singing, too. The dancing, the hand gestures, his hair – everything about Mars' young Elvis is totally on point.
