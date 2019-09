Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards On Sunday

This Sunday, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton. Of course, we're all waiting to hear if the Will & Grace comeback will take home the award for Best Comedy Series after being nominated almost 30 times since 2000. And if The Shape Of Water will win anything since it landed seven nominations, the most of any movie this year. Yet, while most viewers will be focused on the nominees come Sunday , you can find us occupying the seat closest to TV screen, trying to catch a glimpse not of the gowns or globe statues but of the stars' plates. We maybe alone in this sentiment, but the awards show's menu is often the most impressive part of the night.