Here's What The Stars Will Be Eating At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards On Sunday

This Sunday, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton. Of course, we're all waiting to hear if the Will & Grace comeback will take home the award for Best Comedy Series after being nominated almost 30 times since 2000. And if The Shape Of Water will win anything since it landed seven nominations, the most of any movie this year. Yet, while most viewers will be focused on the nominees come Sunday, you can find us occupying the seat closest to TV screen, trying to catch a glimpse not of the gowns or globe statues but of the stars' plates. We maybe alone in this sentiment, but the awards show's menu is often the most impressive part of the night.
According to a press release from the Beverly Hilton, around 1,300 people will be dining and drinking at the hotel this Sunday night during the ceremony. To make all the food and beverages that will go out to those 112 tables, 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, and 50 bartenders will be hard at work. The meals this team creates will be served on over 10,000 plate settings at the award show, viewing parties, and afterparties. As for the booze, the bar will be stocked with 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2006 and Moet Rosé Impérial magnums, and over 500 cocktails featuring Moët & Chandon Impérial will be served throughout the evening.
The lucky attendees will be treated to three courses prepared by the Beverly Hilton's executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi. The meal will start with a burrata that's so beautiful it could make you cry like you were just named this year's best supporting actress — if you're really into cheese, that is. On the official menu, it's called the Delecata, and it consists of a small round cake of burrata cheese, opal basil, teardrop tomatoes, Taggiasca olives, golden friseé, roasted butternut squash, and purple sweet potatoes. The creation is topped with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and finished with garlic flowers that give an extra pop of color and flavor.
For the entrée, guests will be served a Mediterranean Chilean Seabass perched atop a vibrant beet parmesan risotto that mimics the color of the red carpet. This main dish comes with Castelvetrano olive tapenade, broccolini florets, golden stripe baby beets, yellow squash, and zucchini.
The meal is finished with a dessert called Efendi. The pyramid-shaped treat is made with white chocolate coffee cream, coffee liqueur biscuit, Frangelico mascarpone, and crunchy praline. It includes a glimmering edible Golden Globe, perhaps a consolatiom prize for those attendees who won't end up walking away with the real thing.
While the celebs and their guests indulge, they can also sip this year's official Golden Globes cocktail. The drink was created by actress Jamie Chung and is aptly named The Moët 75. It's made with tequila, blood orange juice, honey, and Moet & Chandon.
On Sunday evening, the celebs will undoubtedly look stunning, the Golden Globes will surely shimmer on stage, and at least one acceptance speech is bound to make us cry. Yet despite all that, chefs Alberico Nunziata and Thomas Henzi might just steal the show.
