Lorde’s New Album Is Making Everyone Feel Old

The New Lorde is, however, not everyone's brand of kombucha. Much of Lorde's most poignant lyrics and heartfelt messages are lost in Solar Power's sonic looseness and dull edges. There's a lack of energy. Out of the album's 12 tracks, there doesn't seen to yet be a clear, immediate banger that has grabbed listeners by the collar, like "Green Light" did on her previous full-length. In fact, most of the reception on social media has been polarized, and at worst, lukewarm.