Lorde Finally Responds To Petty Rumors She Is Dating Lena Dunham's Ex

Fans have been speculating for a while now that Lorde and Lena Dunham's ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, had taken their years-long relationship to the next level. But, speculate no more, because Ella herself has spoken!
The Grammy Award-winner shut dating rumors the heck down during an impromptu live chat on Instagram Thursday night.
"Jack and I are not dating," she confirmed, according to E! News. "I love him. He's awesome, but we're not dating."
So, if you were someone who hoped to see Lorde and Dunham throw down like Hannah and Marnie, please kiss those petty dreams goodbye. Forever. And, while you're at it, take a moment to reflect on why it is we instantly assume men and women are dating if they're seen together in public. Antonoff had it right when he tweeted we all need to be better at not giving credence to "dumb hetero normative [sic] gossip."
"Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he tweeted. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. Lol."
normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018
Antonoff and Lorde have a great working relationship, indeed. In fact, he's the one who produced her hit album, Melodrama, in 2017. It's likely because they were spending so much time together that people started to assume they were dating; but if we want more Lorde albums, we've got to let her focus on her work. There's only so much she can get done when she's wasting time trying to slow down the rumor mill.
As for Antonoff and Dunham, they seem to be doing just fine. Recently, Dunham penned a heartfelt essay about her battle with endometriosis, the painful decision to have a hysterectomy, and how her time in the hospital ultimately impacted her relationship.
"My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now," she wrote. "I am surly and distant. I offer nothing. He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive, but I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we'll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps."
Just as he did in the hospital, Antonoff shared his support for the Girls creator by tweeting the story to his followers.
Maybe this concept of "just being friends" is easier than we're all making it out to seem.
