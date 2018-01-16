This Award Show Celebrates Black Culture And Black Beauty

Most award show red carpets are (obviously) a reflection of their nominees, which means that many of the big ones aren't as diverse as we'd desire. We've come a long way these last few years, but we still can't help but wish that natural and textured hair was the norm rather than an occasional one-off.
That all changed at last night's NAACP Image Awards, which honors people of color excelling in music, film, television, and literature. And when an overflow of melanin occurs, it's damn near impossible to pick a favorite. Everyone's Afros were stretched to perfection. All the curls were bouncy and bountiful. The inches flowed, the edges were artfully laid, and the cheekbones were bronzed to the highest heavens. Stars like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, and more didn't just deliver lewks... they also gave curly girls and guys new ways to embrace their texture for the new year. See their styles ahead.