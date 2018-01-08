Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes, but the night was historic for way more reasons than that. The majority of the nominees and presenters wore black to support the Time's Up initiative to end sexual assault, harassment, and gender inequality in the workplace.
And the actresses that walked the red carpet also used beauty to make strong statements, too — including everyone who proudly wore their natural hair in celebration of every kink and coil. Stars like Viola Davis, Ava Duvernay, and Oprah Winfrey were among the many women who brought much-needed hair diversity to a red carpet that's long been lacking it. Check out their beautiful and inspiring styles, ahead.