The Grammys Are Way Less White For 2018

While everyone raged against Hollywood for the lack of representation and diversity in recognizing cinematic accomplishments in film and television, one institution was getting away with the same thing: The Grammys, which released its 2018 nominee list this morning. Perhaps people are more likely to notice the problem with race in awards shows for acting because they're so front-loaded at the beginning of the year, but the Grammys have also had a pretty consistent problem with diversity. Let’s just say the Oscars isn't the only award show that is so white. And luckily for the Recording Academy, they didn’t wait for the general public to make such a huge fuss about it before they did something about it. The nominees in their four general categories — the highest honors and the only categories that aren't genre specific — for 2018 are mainly people of color, and they suggest a turning tide for the Recording Academy.