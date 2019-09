On the red carpet at this year’s Emmys, Issa Rae made it very clear who she was rallying behind to take home awards. Talking to an interviewer at Variety , Rae hesitated for only a second before proclaiming “I’m rooting for everybody black.” The interviewer laughed, and Rae smiled back. It was exactly the kind of statement that I would expect from Rae. It was funny, not because she was kidding, but because she was real enough to say it in the first place. In the months since the award show, I’ve seen it on t-shirts, Instagram memes, and even a pair of DIY earrings for sale on Etsy . And even though non-black spectators picked up the story as a cheeky comment straight from the Insecure creator and actor — or tried to call reverse racism — those of us who know better realize that she was tapping into a very real sentiment shared by many Black people. In fact, the phenomenon of Black people wanting to see other Black people win might explain the outrage that many people felt during Sunday night’s Miss Universe pageant when Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, was second runner up to Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who is white.