Bennett did not look the part of your average pageant contestant. For starters, she proudly wore her hair in an afro for the contest. And this was not just any ‘fro. It was a perfectly shaped, evenly picked afro that would make Angela Davis — and Black Twitter — proud. She was articulate, graceful, and yes, beautiful. And Bennett’s answer to the final deciding question posed by Harvey — one about the quality she is most proud of and how she would use it if she was crowned — was particularly impassioned. “The quality I am most appreciative of is my drive, my determination. I am the founder of a foundation that spreads awareness for the deaf community, and this platform is such a great platform to just let [people] know that these persons need opportunities and equal opportunities like those in society. And so the Miss Universe competition will be the platform for me to use this foundation to spread awareness for all the deaf people around.”