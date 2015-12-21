Steve Harvey Announced Wrong Miss Universe Winner, All Hell Broke Loose

Survey says: Steve Harvey made a major mistake.



The Family Feud host caused a furor last night when he announced the wrong woman as winner of the Miss Universe 2015 pageant in Las Vegas. Harvey hosted the event, which was televised live.



Near the conclusion of the broadcast, the comedian announced that Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, had won. The crowd cheered as Gutierrez was presented with the crown and bouquet. She was still celebrating when Harvey returned to the stage to make another announcement.



“Okay, folks,” he said. “I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia."



The camera then panned to Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who looked stunned as Harvey explained that she was in fact the actual winner. Miss Colombia was first runner-up.



In a tense moment that was broadcast live, Wurtzbach walked downstage to stand alongside Gutierrez, who still wore the Miss Universe crown. Harvey, meanwhile, was clearly upset about the error.



“This is exactly what’s on the card,” Harvey said to the crowd, showing the card to the camera to prove Miss Philippines had won. “I will take responsibility for this. It was my mistake. It was on the card... Please don’t hold it against the ladies.”



Harvey later tweeted an apology.



