Lorde Shares An Eerie Clip Of An Unreleased Song & Fans Are Begging For More

Late last night, Lorde posted a tweet that asked, "will u love me? will u?" and quickly followed with a clip of her singing some never-before-heard lyrics. Naturally, when the sound of her voice chanting, "I just want your love / I just want your heart-breaking love" hit the the eardrums of fans all over the Twittersphere, people absolutely lost their minds.
Twitter users quickly began asking questions about the brand new snippet of music, and many wondered if it was a new song. A few hours after sharing the clip, the singer tweeted again to clarify what it was. She wrote, "just an old melo sketch." We assume that means it's an unused piece from her most recent album, Melodrama, which was released in June of this year.
Armed with that information, fans began commenting to demand that Lorde release the song, in its entirety, as a bonus track on an extended version of Melodrama.
Aside from begging Lorde to release more of the eerie song, many of her followers commented that the snippet reminded them of the last part of "Hard Feelings/Loveless," the sixth song on Melodrama. Twitter user, @lalajandro, wrote, "Like forreal if loveless was a full song like it should be this could be the beginning of it omg release whatever this is I'm dying."
Like forreal if loveless was a full song like it should be this could be the beginning of it omg release whatever this is I'm dying— CHAMPAGNE PAPI CHULO (@lalajandro) October 2, 2017
Like ur srsly gonna have me replaying this 19 sec clip for eternity plz release this it sounds like what the beginning of loveless should be— CHAMPAGNE PAPI CHULO (@lalajandro) October 2, 2017
Since posting the clip, Lorde hasn't given any more information about the song or if she'll be releasing it in it's entirety. Because of that, it seems that some fans are more annoyed than excited about having been totally teased.
did you really tease us like that pic.twitter.com/V9dWcedtQW— hallouween (@thotatello) October 2, 2017
girl u killed the entire twitter community,,,, but its just a sketch????— lara (@laraslvt) October 2, 2017
We just have to trust that Lorde knows when to release any and all music she creates, but we do get the frustration. Fans wouldn't be so desperate for more if this singer wasn't so talented.
