Lorde Delays New Album Over “Indescribably Painful” Personal News

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Lorde’s third album. In a newsletter to fans, Lorde shared that her dog, Pearl, had recently passed away after a lifetime of health issues. To give herself time to grieve her loss, Lorde also announced that the release of her third album will be delayed.
Lorde adopted Pearl in 2018 and she credits him with being a creative inspiration and source of love and well-being to her ever since he came into her life. According to the newsletter, Pearl had been struggling with health issues for some time and it had recently taken a turn for the worse. “Pearl had two cardiac arrests about an hour apart, and after the second one, he died,” Lorde wrote. “I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there. But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out.”
Advertisement
Melodrama, Lorde’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, was released in 2017 and fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up from the talented songwriter who has been making hits since she released Pure Heroine in 2013 as a teenager.
Lorde talks about delaying her next album due to the loss of her dog and friend, Pearl pic.twitter.com/GSa17UUs5g— Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) November 2, 2019
Lorde asked her fans for patience when it comes to the release of her next album. “I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you,” she wrote. “It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallizes inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”
Advertisement