This Is Where Your Partner Is Most Likely To Cheat On You

Cheating, in all its various forms, can be an extremely complex and personal issue for any couple. But that doesn't mean there aren't general trends we can identify about infidelity. And a new survey, conducted by the highly specific, but aptly named, UK-based, married-dating site IllicitEncounters, has found some consistencies around where cheating is most likely to happen.
In a poll of 1,000 of its users, IllicitEncounters found that one in three people have gone to the gym to meet a potential cheating partner. Social events for work were the next most popular setting, with 26% of respondents saying that they have met someone with whom they cheated at such functions. The survey noted that affairs that begin at office parties tend to have "greater longevity," while cheating relationships that start at the gym are usually on the shorter side.
Of course, social media was another popular place for "cheats," as IllicitEncounters calls people who have cheated, to connect with new partners — 17% of users said they'd met a partner online. And it isn't just through dating apps or sites that someone could meet someone with whom to cheat. It's actually just as likely that people are reconnecting with exes or people from their past over Facebook, for instance, and thus rekindling old flames in the process.
All of this is to say, however, that you shouldn't automatically assume that your partner is cheating if they just happen to go out for happy hour with their coworkers. Rather, if you notice that something feels off in your relationship, ask your partner about it gently. Doing so will give your partner space to answer truthfully, which will then give the two of you ample opportunity to determine your next steps as a couple (or individuals).
