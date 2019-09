What we do know is that socioeconomic background matters , and affluent men are more likely to cheat , but the reverse is true for women, says Andrea Bonior , PhD, a clinical psychologist who specializes in relationships. Chlipala says that she thinks cheating can be contagious, and you're more likely to do it if people around you are. In fact, research suggests that divorce could be contagious , so it's not far-fetched to think cheating could work the same way. "We derive social norms from looking around, so it's reasonable that a group of friends who are being unfaithful to spouses would be more likely to consider that," Bonior says. Even though your cheating threshold could change, she adds that "norms are a powerful thing," so you have to be careful about what you consider acceptable behavior.