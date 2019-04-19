A truly wild group of celebrities collaborated on an Earth Day song and music video for rapper and comedian Lil Dicky titled "Earth." Justin Bieber posted a promo video on Instagram earlier this week captioned "Let's save the Earth" that boasted an impressive (and eclectic) list of singers, actors, and athletes who are featured on the track.
The video itself is mostly animated, with each singer portrayed by a different jungle animal, getting a line or two about the importance of saving the planet, or in Justin Bieber's case, talking about how baboons have big butts.
Ariana Grande, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat are also credited.
"These days, it's like we don't know how to act," the song goes. "All these shootings, pollution, we under attack on ourselves / Like, let's all just chill (Hey), respect what we built (Hey) / Like look at the internet! It's cracking as hell."
Grande occasionally comes in to sing about being an animated zebra ("Hey, I'm a zebra /No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool / Am I white or black?") and Cyrus at one point croons "I'm an elephant, I got junk in my trunk."
Many of those featured are or were at one point repped by Scooter Braun, who commented on the initial post, "People have no idea how insane this is." It's true — I didn't.
The masterminds behind the song appear to be Lil Dicky and DiCaprio, who share a Titanic-inspired moment at the end of the song. This bizarre collaboration does actually make sense, since DiCaprio has a whole foundation dedicated to finding "solutions that help restore balance to threatened ecosystems, ensuring the long-term health and well-being of all Earth’s inhabitants," according to its website. This would explain why he finds himself on a musical masthead with Meghan Trainor and Rita Ora.
It also gives a much needed update to Earth Day songs of the past, which have traditionally been geared towards children. However, if Bieber, Grande, Cyrus and the rest of the crew had teamed up to sing this, I wouldn't be upset:
