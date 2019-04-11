H&M Launched Their Conscious Exclusive Collection, Just In Time For Earth Day

"We’re thrilled to introduce new plant-based sustainable materials to create high-performing, beautiful and fashionable pieces that are statement-making yet so easy to wear,” H&M Creative Advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a press release. But their commitment to sustainaiblity doesn't stop at this one collection. According to Isak Roth, the brand's Global Sustainability Manager, H&M is using this range as a starting point for their long-term goal of using "only 100% recycled or other sustainably-sourced materials by 2030."