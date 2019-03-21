H&M's New Studio Collection In Two Words: Glam Explorer

Eschewing their traditional runway show in Paris, the team showed the collection "in an environment more suitable for its contents, somewhere adventurous," says H&M Design Director, Pernilla Wohlfarht. To Sedona it is, then! In the weeks leading up to the collection's release, the brand sent global ambassadors and press to the Arizona locale for an "immersive theatre event," including a water ballet spectacle by the Aqualillies, an acoustic performance by The Staves, “a fictive camp site,” a BMX stunt show, and a grand finale featuring a dance performance and an intimate concert by music superstar-in-training Maggie Rogers. Casual.