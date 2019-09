H&M's New Collab Might Be Its Coolest Yet

Eytys was founded back in 2013 by childhood friends Schiller and Jonathan Hirschfeld and quickly gained cult status thanks to its original design, the Mother, an off-kilter take on the canvas deck shoe. Since then, the label has played on its signature chunky rubber sole (the streetwear equivalent of the hiking boot ) and its first foray into ready-to-wear in 2017 was brimming with '90s-inspired designs as cool and straightforward as its footwear.