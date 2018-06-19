H&M's Pretty New Lingerie Collab Is Mismatched To Perfection

H&M loves a good designer collab – from Kenzo and Erdem to Anna Glover most recently – and we can't get enough of them, but it's never collaborated with a lingerie brand until now. This summer, the Swedish retail giant is teaming up with Dutch label Love Stories and we're already eager to refresh our underwear collection. Founded in 2013 by Marloes Hoedeman, Love Stories is known for its fun prints and colour combinations (think dusky pink, black and olive green), comfortable designs and mix-and-match approach to lingerie, which Hoedeman describes as "perfect mismatches".
The upcoming line includes bras, briefs and thongs as well as sleepwear (including a luxurious robe), an eye mask, socks and travel pouches in lace and satin. "With this collaboration, we really want to show that lingerie can be just as fun and expressive as clothes even if it’s not always on view and therefore Love Stories was the perfect fit," said H&M’s design director Pernilla Wohlfahrt. "We’ve long admired Marloes for her energy, her drive and, of course, her designs, so we’re thrilled to be doing this together." For once, underwear shopping might actually be enjoyable. Click through to see the collection.
H&M x Love Stories will be available in selected stores worldwide and online from 9th August.