5 Ways To Style H&M's Latest Must-Have Collab

Without resorting to Devil Wears Prada clichés, florals are a welcome addition to our spring wardrobe year after year. Wonderful news, then, that interiors and print designer Anna Glover, who is known for her oversized botanicals and Pinterest-worthy palms, has collaborated on a spring collection with H&M.
Glover, who specialises in bespoke wallpaper and textiles (you can find her interiors work at London's Chess Club), designed the prints for the high street giant's latest capsule collection. The artist always begins with a handpainted piece, which is then scanned and digitally manipulated to layer graphic motifs, bold colours and contrasting textures. The result? A mood-boosting line made up of loose-fitting trousers with matching kimono-cum-wrap dresses, lightweight blazers and blouses, and beach-ready jumpsuits, in tropical and ditsy florals.
From the lilac ankle-grazing skirt we didn't know we needed to the perfect wrap dress for layering over rollnecks or wearing alone come evening, ahead we've picked our favourite pieces from the collaboration. Click through to see how we're styling Anna Glover's spring-perfect prints this season.
H&M x Anna Glover is available from 12th April.