5 Ways To Style H&M's Latest Must-Have Collab

Glover, who specialises in bespoke wallpaper and textiles (you can find her interiors work at London's Chess Club), designed the prints for the high street giant's latest capsule collection. The artist always begins with a handpainted piece, which is then scanned and digitally manipulated to layer graphic motifs, bold colours and contrasting textures. The result? A mood-boosting line made up of loose-fitting trousers with matching kimono-cum-wrap dresses, lightweight blazers and blouses, and beach-ready jumpsuits, in tropical and ditsy florals.