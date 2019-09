You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of This Animal Print Come Spring

Is it just us, or does a new animal print fill your Instagram feed every day? After a year so full of safari-inspired patterns that we're practically growing spots of our own, it seems impossible that a new one could ruffle any feathers. But alas, here we are, welcoming yet another stripe-y print into our wardrobes with open arms. So what is it this time? Lizard? Mock croc Cow print ? Pass, pass and pass! This spring, we're turning our attention to zebra print, and unlike the loud and showy ghosts of zebra print's past, this season's take is surprisingly wearable.