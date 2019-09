Remember that New Year's resolution you made to save more money? Well, you miiiight want to push it back for a few days because the & Other Stories sale has dropped and there are so many good deals on the site right now. It's the kind of store that makes you wonder how you were surviving before it existed because the clothes feel so thoughtfully designed. They especially knock it out of the park in terms of knits and outerwear and there are lots of those pieces included in the sale, from ribbed sweater to bold statement coats.