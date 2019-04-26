Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Leopard Print
Beauty
A Minimalist Guide To Animal-Print Nail Art
by
Megan Decker
More from Leopard Print
Fashion
The 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends Of The Year, According To Lyst
Eliza Huber
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Get Your Paws On This Summer
Eliza Huber
Feb 22, 2019
Fashion
You'll Be Seeing
A Lot
Of This Animal Print Come Spring
Eliza Huber
Jan 24, 2019
Shopping
24 Ways To Pull Off The Snakeskin Trend Once And For All
This time last year, we associated snakeskin clothing with grandma’s closet and a clearance bin. Fast-forward to now, and the pattern (actually, any
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
Ease Into The Leopard Print Trend With These 16 Pairs Of Boots
Animal print has seen a tumultuous past. One season finds animal print rising to runway-approved heights and the next, it’s something you exclusively
by
Michelle Li
Zara
Zara's Making A Case For Wild Prints This Winter With Its Ne...
Although it's barely November, Zara's winter collection is already very much so underway –and the fast-fashion retailer is screaming prints, prints and
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Triumphant Return Of The Leopard Print Coat
After several seasons of snakeskin (faux, of course), zebra patterns, and teddy textures, the fall 2018 season marks the triumphant return of the leopard
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
4 Ways To Wear Fall's Most Polarizing Trend: Leopard Print
Every season there are certain trends half of the fashion scene can't get enough of, while the rest think they're somewhat of a mess. Sheer pieces are too
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
This (In)Famous Animal Print Is Back & Wilder Than Ever
The recent influx of leopard print is far from surprising given it's essentially been famous — and many times, infamous — in the fashion world since
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Selena Gomez Wore Leather Pants & A Coat In July, Looked Rad Anyway
That first truly hot weekend in July is always a slap in the face. We wanted it to be warm so badly, for so long. We have to remind ourselves this as we
by
Ana Colon
Leopard Print
Leopard Is Still In, But Looks A Tad Different These Days
It wasn't too long ago that anything with a leopard print meant that it was stylish. From faux fur coats to silk button-downs to loafers, the feline
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
This Is How Diane Kruger Does Festival Fashion
The second weekend of Coachella has a different, more laid-back vibe — and, unsurprisingly, a different crowd. Once all the kids had cleared out of
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Dakota Johnson's Travel Companion Is Almost As Good As Her Outfit
With most of the Fifty Shades of Grey hoopla behind her (at least for now), Dakota Johnson can finally catch her breath. But, instead of taking a break
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
A Gentle Reminder That Chloë Moretz, Teen, Is Chicer Than You
Chloë Moretz is by no means an ordinary teenager — her growing IMDb page will make you question the items on your résumé. But, aside from some
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Emma Roberts' Mall Outfit Makes Us Want To Go Shopping
Our mall uniform reflects our no-nonsense attitude toward shopping IRL: comfortable footwear, slip-on-slip-off pieces, and, of course, a game face. We
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Gwen Stefani's Ski Outfit Is As Wild As You Would Expect
The winter has been good to us thus far: Aside from the rare frozen-over puddle, we've hardly seen any ice or snow. However, since we're technically only
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Jennifer Lawrence Hit The Town In Leopard Print
After months of nonstop press for Mockingjay, Jennifer Lawrence took a break from the spotlight for a few weeks (and who can blame her?). But, you don't
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Reese Witherspoon Will Make You Re-Think Talbots
On a break from promoting her upcoming film, Reese Witherspoon was spotted running errands in Santa Monica wearing an animal print sweater. It's a
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
5 Reasons You Should Wear Leopard This Weekend
As the weekend inches closer, all we can think about is our off-duty wardrobe. We've already accepted the inevitability of a color-shy fall wardrobe, but
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Leopard Print Just Got Way More Interesting
Leopard doesn't really ever go away. Season after season, pops of the spotted print appear on everything from shoes to jackets. But, the animal pattern
by
Bobby Schuessler
Nails
This Is The Raddest Thing To Happen To Nail Polish
Calling everyone who loves fabulous nail art, but lacks either the time, energy, or creativity to actually try it: Leopard-print nail polish is
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fragrance
Megan Fox Wears Leopard Print & Frolics In A Bamboo Forest For Avon
Megan Fox's perfect, glowing face is featured in the newest ad for the Avon fragrance "Instinct" along with Brazilian model Marlon Teixeira. To convey the
by
Gabrielle Korn
Nails
Almost Too Good To Be True! A Super-Easy Leopard Nail DIY
The one downside to the endless amount of nail art on the internet is that a solid chunk is just way above the average Josephine's abilities. Luckily,
by
Lexi Nisita
Fashion
How To Rock Leopard-Print Denim Like A Grown Up
If you've been keeping your eyes on the urban game trails, you've probably seen a lot of wild prints running by. Patterned denim is more popular than ever
by
Us
New York
RAWR! Illesteva's Fierce Animal Print Shades Are
Not
Sca...
There's nothing we love more than a new pair of shades. After all, not only are they stylish, but they're accessories that we actually, you know, use.
by
Arielle Schacter
Shopping
Don't Change Your Spots: 10 Leopard Pieces To Keep On Wearing
In our world, we consider leopard print a neutral. It goes with practically every color, style, cut, and event — we dare you to show us another animal
by
Willow Lindley
Shopping
Is Paisley The New Leopard Print?
First came our leopard obsession. Then, the Hawaiian-flavored floral moment. Now, according to NYC-based advertising company Taykey, the next big print
by
Connie Wang
Politics
The Ultimate Summer Accessory: A Leopard-Print Dolce & Gabbana Bi...
The Dolce & Gabbana city bicycle features a female frame for front-side, dress-friendly mounting, a mesh basket, a leather seat cover, a cargo rack, and
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
15 Luxe Leopard Pieces To Amp Up Your Autumn Dressing
We're seeing spots—and lots of 'em. Leopard is still one of the season's most major trends, and with a myriad of options (ranging from cheese-tastic to
by
Klassy Goldberg
New York
Rawr! Rose Byrne Is So Deadly Chic In Leopard It Hurts
There are a handful of actresses who seem to have a certain sartorial star-power—no matter what they wear, it just looks so effortlessly cool. Kate
by
Kristian Laliberte
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted