While you could follow Rihanna’s lead and wear snakeskin prints head-to-toe, the look is certainly not for the faint of heart. But that’s nothing to hisss over—you can actually turn to your favorite brands like ASOS and Mango for inspiration on how to weave this particular trend into your daily vibe. So whether you’re feeling a cool snakeskin skirt or statement python pants, there’s something for everybody — outfit ideas included — slithering your way ahead.