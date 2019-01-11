Animal print has seen a tumultuous past. One season finds animal print rising to runway-approved heights and the next, it’s something you exclusively found on disturbingly shiny polyester slip dresses found in your local mall crawl's discount bin. But for the winter 2019 season, the consensus is in and animal print is once again reigning supreme! Dresses, coats, handbags, and now boots — there's hardly a spot on the fashion spectrum that animal prints haven't touched.
Snakeskin has slowly been slithering up on us since spring and mock-croc bags are some of this season's best accessories. But it's really leopard prints that have come out ahead. While it's been treated as a statement print in the past, the leopard's recent prevalence has turned it into somewhat of a neutral, a starting piece to build an outfit around. So jump on the bandwagon and click through for 16 boots to aid you in your hunt.
