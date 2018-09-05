From Gucci’s Mrs Robinson-inspired coat and matching pillbox hat to Dolce & Gabbana’s head-to-toe looks, leopard print – in particular, a strong coat or jacket – is an investment piece that feels both enduring and contemporary. We won’t be stopping there, though. Zebra print, a formerly garish relic of the '80s, returned with wearable force this season, with designers like Adam Selman, Balenciaga and Zadig & Voltaire turning out the black and white stripes on the catwalk.