While it would be fair to argue that animal print never really went away, this season sees more niche contenders like snakeskin, tiger and zebra print challenge the ever-classic leopard for the top spot. And it’s not just natural colourways that are grabbing our attention: there’s acid yellow snake, electric blue tiger, and lime green zebra to consider. "The strongest and most prevalent trend for AW18 is animal prints and not any one in particular – they are officially neutrals and every woman needs an animal-printed piece of outerwear for starters," Natalie Kingham, fashion and buying director at Matches Fashion explains.