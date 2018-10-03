An enduring classic, the leopard-print coat has made its way through cultural history and somehow still maintains its relevance. Whether seen on Anne Bancroft's Mrs Robinson in 1967's The Graduate, with her marvellously coiffed hair under a matching pillbox hat, or Barbra Streisand in her black-trimmed coat in '68's Funny Girl, we're constantly looking back to the '60s for inspiration. In the '00s, Kate Moss revived the staple with her rolled-out-of-bed blonde tresses and penchant for a black skinny jean, while over the past decade, Alexa Chung has had us head over heels once again, donning many an iteration of the leopard coat.