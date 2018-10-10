Leopard Print Nail Art Is A Fashion Girl Favourite For Autumn

Even if your workday uniform is more classic than colourful — like dark raw-hemmed jeans, a white t-shirt, and black leather booties — you've probably found yourself gravitating to leopard print now and then. From fresh A-line duster coats to fashion girls' favourite high-rise bike shorts, animal motifs have pushed out sailor stripes and polka dots as the print du jour for fall.
But before you go running to Zara to blow your most recent pay check for the sake of fashion, we recommend you dip your fingers in first. Try a trendy leopard print manicure that's cheap, easy to DIY, and can be wiped away with acetone. It's the smart way to test out animal print since, after just one wear, you'll realise that zebra mohair sweater is pretty impractical.
From neutral camel and black polishes to louder magenta accents, find all the ways cool girls are styling their spotted manicures, ahead.