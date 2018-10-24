8 Fall Nail Colors That Are Going To Be Huge This Year

One of the hardest parts of accepting that it's finally fall is giving up the bright, punchy orange and neon pink nail polishes of summer. All those eye-catching shades rotate to the back of the medicine cabinet, while the blood reds and cool blues move to the top-shelf spot. But if you think you're going to spend the next six months bored by your nail polish choices, think again.
Even if you have your DIY mani down to a science — nursing that almost dried-up bottle of Ballet Slippers — don't discount what's on trend for nails this season, because these colors are some of the most stunning we've seen all year long. To get the scoop, we consulted three celebrity nail artists: Tracylee Percival, Elle, and Michelle Saunders, who've dolled up the hands of A-listers like Olivia Munn, Blake Lively, and Mandy Moore. They gave us the rundown of nail colors that are about to be huge. So, we'll know what to grab next time we find ourselves fumbling through the shelves of polishes at Target.
Scroll through for a peek at our fall nail color trend report, which includes the exact polishes to shop before you see them all over everyone's apple-picking Instagrams.
