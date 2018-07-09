We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream

If we can glean anything from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it's that Hollywood celebs have mastered the romantic French-girl aesthetic— or, at least their L.A.-based glam squads have it down. Though there were many memorable couture moments, Mandy Moore just might have topped them all with three days of stunning beauty looks that turned heads at every single show.
And it's no wonder that the This Is Us star's glam was on-point, because she brought along her hair-and-makeup team turned BFFs, Ashley and Jenn Streicher (two thirds of the famous Striiike Salon sisters). Together, the trio flawlessly planned and executed every jaw-dropping moment to a T.
Ahead, see exactly how an A-list star and her elite team of L.A. beauty experts prepare to masterfully take over Paris. Check out the full diary, and catch plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets, must-have beauty products, and coveted styling tricks from the pros, ahead.