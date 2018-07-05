The Best Summer Wedding Looks — From People Who Are Married To Fashion

A custom couture wedding dress would be stunning on any bride, but for the majority of the population, it's a pretty fanciful concept. Heck, as of late, a record number of couples are getting married at their local strip mall Taco Bell and A-list celebrities are wearing drugstore makeup down the aisle.
But, if you still find yourself occasionally daydreaming about that perfect Parisian garden wedding, so far out of the realm of budgetary possibility that it jolts you back into consciousness, we may just have your fix. We've found the most breathtaking, Pin-able, bridal beauty inspiration, sourced straight from this summer's haute couture fashion week in the City of Love.
Ahead, find the most gorgeous hair and makeup looks on the celebrities siting front row at the shows. From Mandy Moore's perfect tousled waves to Zoey Deutch's soft lavender shadow, there's something for every bride and budget.