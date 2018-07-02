Here's How Many People Have Gotten Married At Taco Bell In The Past Year

On Valentines Day 2017, Taco Bell announced it would begin holding weddings at its flagship Cantina location in Las Vegas. Though the idea of getting married at Taco Bells sounded fun, we weren't sure couples would actually pursue the opportunity. Turns out, we were wrong. Exactly one year ago today, the very first Taco Bell wedding was held, and since then, the Las Vegas Cantina has had a total of 60 couples say "I do" inside its chapel.
It sounds like we weren't the only ones who were a bit surprised by the sheer number of couples that took Taco Bell up on its offer to be a wedding venue. Marisa Thalberg, the chain's chief brand officer, said in a recent statement, "The idea of enabling some of our most fervent and creative fans to express their love (for each other and tacos) with a Taco Bell wedding was certainly our idea of matrimonial bliss. However, the desire we have witnessed this year for Taco Bell weddings has exceeded all our expectations." According to Thalberg, during the first year, the Taco Bell chapel hosted an average of more than one wedding per week.
Included in the 60 couples that tied the knot at Taco Bell this year is one pair that flew all the way from China to get married at the Cantina chapel. And, of course, we can't forget Dan and Bianca, the couple that won the Love And Tacos Contest and became the first two people to get hitched in front of that now-iconic wedding Taco Bells mural on this day last year — Happy Anniversary, you two!
According to Taco Bell, 25 more ceremonies have already been planned for this wedding season. If Vegas isn't really your style, though, fans can now incorporate the chain into their weddings no matter the location. In honor of one year of weddings, the fast food chain has released a line of wedding accessories like sauce packet bow ties, which are available on Taco Bell’s Taco Shop. In case a menu of Doritos Locos Tacos and Chalupas doesn't show quite enough love for the chain, you can officially incorporate the Taco Bell logo into your outfit.
