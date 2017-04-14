On Valentine's Day this year, Taco Bell announced not only that couples could soon be married in a chapel inside the new flagship restaurant in Las Vegas, but also that it would be giving away an all-expenses paid wedding package at the T-Bell chapel to one lucky pair. Yesterday, the winners were finally announced. Their names are Dan and Bianca. According to Taco Bell, the contest received over 150 entries, and there were about 17,000 votes. After all that, Dan and Bianca came out on top because of their obvious obsession with the fast food restaurant. Here's their entry:
Bianca and I want to be the first couple to get married at the @tacobell chapel in Las Vegas. Here's our #LoveAndTacosContest entry! pic.twitter.com/jcVRR3r7uU— Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) February 15, 2017
Dan and Bianca will be getting hitched at the Taco Bell flagship chapel in June. Though they'll be the first, they won't be the only ones to get a free fast food wedding. Along with the announcement of the first place winners, Taco Bell wrote, "With so many amazing couples who entered the Love And Tacos Contest, we felt like we needed to do something special for the nine other finalists. That’s why when weddings open to the public at our Las Vegas restaurant later this summer, we will pay for the $600 wedding package in order for them to get married." Congratulations to all the lucky, taco-loving couples.
Congratulations to the winners of our #LoveAndTacosContest, Bianca & @DanRyckert. https://t.co/EU4jb8ParT— Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 12, 2017
This article was originally published on February 14, 2017.
If you love Taco Bell as much as you love your future spouse, why not make it official by saying "I Do" inside a Taco Bell? Yes, believe it or not, that will soon be an option for taco-loving couples. Today, the fast-food chain announced that starting this summer, Taco Bell-themed wedding ceremonies will be held at the Las Vegas Cantina's chapel.
Though tying the knot Taco Bell-style is far from traditional, couples will be able to order a special Wedding Package off the menu that includes some classic elements of holy matrimony. The package comes with a Taco Bell garter and bowtie, a sauce packet bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, and Taco Bell champagne flutes. And of course, no wedding or trip to Taco Bell is complete without great food, so couples who opt for the package will be served a Taco 12-Pack and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake.
Most of the time you have to drop some serious cash to get a fairytale wedding like this, but the Taco Bell wedding package is actually pretty reasonable. The whole thing, including the full ceremony and officiant, will set you and your partner back about $600. According to a recent press release from the chain, all the wedding coordinations and services are provided through a partnership between Taco Bell and Flora Pop, which specializes in unique pop-up weddings and elopements.
If you don't feel like you can wait until summer 2017 to put a ring on it, don't worry because you could win a chance to get hitched at Taco Bell even sooner. Starting today, couples can enter Taco Bell’s Love and Tacos Contest. Together, you and your S.O. could win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas and be the first couple to get married at the Las Vegas Cantina flagship restaurant. Fans can vote for their favorite couples, and by voting, they'll automatically be entered into the Happily Ever Crashers Sweepstakes for a chance to get on the winning couple's wedding guest list. The contest closes February 26 and the winning couple and crashers will be announced on March 16. We can't wait to hear those Taco Bell wedding bells chime, although we'd much rather have Chalupas at our TB reception.
