Yes, Taco Bell Has A Holiday Clothing Line

Taco Bell, home of the Crunchwrap Supreme that kept us fed in college, and those cinnamon churros that beg us to hit up the drive-thru, is rewarding our love with a holiday apparel collection. That's right, the beloved fast food eatery is releasing an exclusive collection, so you (or an equally Chalupa-obsessed pal) can wear your dinner — and not in a way that includes staining your white shirt with Diablo Sauce.
The wearables include knit sweaters, pajamas, t-shirts, socks, and onesies. Yes, onesies, so you can truly get your cozy on. The clothes come in Taco Bell's ubiquitous colors: orange, red, and yellow, and are made of cotton and warm fleece. You can bet that we'll be wearing our hot sauce PJ pants while catching Netflix's holiday flicks — and ordering some Taco Bell from Postmates, naturally.