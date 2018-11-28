Story from Food & Drinks

Yes, Taco Bell Has A Holiday Clothing Line

Meagan Fredette
Photographed by Nicole Maroon.
Taco Bell, home of the Crunchwrap Supreme that kept us fed in college, and those cinnamon churros that beg us to hit up the drive-thru, is rewarding our love with a holiday apparel collection. That's right, the beloved fast food eatery is releasing an exclusive collection, so you (or an equally Chalupa-obsessed pal) can wear your dinner — and not in a way that includes staining your white shirt with Diablo Sauce.
The wearables include knit sweaters, pajamas, t-shirts, socks, and onesies. Yes, onesies, so you can truly get your cozy on. The clothes come in Taco Bell's ubiquitous colors: orange, red, and yellow, and are made of cotton and warm fleece. You can bet that we'll be wearing our hot sauce PJ pants while catching Netflix's holiday flicks — and ordering some Taco Bell from Postmates, naturally.
