Kaley Cuoco Wore $46 Worth Of Drugstore Makeup On Her Wedding Day

In case you missed it, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is officially a newlywed. In a small, outdoor ceremony surrounded by close friends and family (and a few horses) the actress married professional equestrian Karl Cook over the weekend.
Wearing an etherial, floor-length lace cape over a simple Reem Acra gown — and with her hair pulled up into a loose bun — Cuoco matched the soft and romantic vibes of the day with a natural, glowing makeup look. It was all exactly what you might expect, in the best way possible, except one part. Celebrity makeup artist Jaime Greenberg sourced a good portion of the actress' wedding makeup from... the drugstore.
Of course, we weren't totally shocked, since we already knew that the makeup artist loves drugstore finds. She used a tried-and-true approach of high/low beauty — with formulas from Cover FX, too, according to People — but it was five drugstore picks that anchored the actress' look. Luckily, the makeup artist has shared exactly what she used.
The $10 eyeliner, $13 mascara, and frills-free $4 SPF lip balm that Cuoco wore on her wedding day, ahead.