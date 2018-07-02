Kaley Cuoco Wore £38 Worth Of High Street Makeup On Her Wedding Day

In case you missed it, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is officially a newlywed. In a small, outdoor ceremony surrounded by close friends and family (and a few horses) the actress married professional equestrian Karl Cook over the weekend.
Wearing an etherial, floor-length lace cape over a simple Reem Acra gown — and with her hair pulled up into a loose bun — Cuoco matched the soft and romantic vibes of the day with a natural, glowing makeup look. It was all exactly what you might expect, in the best way possible, except one part. Celebrity makeup artist Jaime Greenberg sourced a good portion of the actress' wedding makeup from... the high street.
Of course, we weren't totally shocked, since we already knew that the makeup artist loves high street finds. She used a tried-and-true approach of high/low beauty — with formulas from Cover FX, too, according to People — but it was five budget picks that anchored the actress' look. Luckily, the makeup artist has shared exactly what she used.
The £6 eyeliner, £7 mascara, and frills-free £5 SPF lip balm that Cuoco wore on her wedding day, ahead.