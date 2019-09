Kaley Cuoco Wore £38 Worth Of High Street Makeup On Her Wedding Day

Wearing an etherial, floor-length lace cape over a simple Reem Acra gown — and with her hair pulled up into a loose bun — Cuoco matched the soft and romantic vibes of the day with a natural, glowing makeup look. It was all exactly what you might expect, in the best way possible, except one part. Celebrity makeup artist Jaime Greenberg sourced a good portion of the actress' wedding makeup from... the high street.