Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Bridal Makeup
Beauty
How To Get A Natural Glow On Your Wedding Day
by
Megan Decker
More from Bridal Makeup
Beauty
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Engagement-Photo Makeup Session
Erika Stalder
May 16, 2019
Beauty
Jennifer Lawrence Nails Her Bridal Beauty Look At Engagement Party
Samantha Sasso
May 13, 2019
Beauty
The 7 Breakout Bridal Beauty Trends For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 13, 2019
Beauty
8 Easy-To-Copy Makeup Looks That'll Please Everyone In The B...
So, you're going to be a bridesmaid. Whether it's your first time walking down an aisle or you've lost track of how many bachelorette parties you've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Prom Manicures That Are So Much Cooler Than A French Tip
Every prom season, a flood of 18-year-old girls swarms the local nail salon. And no matter if their dresses are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, they're all
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Romantic (& Minimalist) Makeup Looks — Just In Time For Valent...
Think about your favorite date-night makeup look. Maybe it was a rose-tinted lipstick you wore to a Yankees game in the middle of August, or the shimmery
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Collection Is Back In Stock ...
Sometimes a single shade can become a brand's lifeblood. Nars and Orgasm go hand in hand; Urban Decay became synonymous with Naked (RIP); and when our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Priyanka Chopra's Facialist Spills All Her Glowy Bridal-Skin...
One look at Priyanka Chopra's skin — sculpted jawline, dewy cheekbones, a forehead so smooth not even a magnifying glass could find a bump or wrinkle
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Found The Best Glitter Eyeshadows
Ever
For Party Season
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kylie Cosmetics Will Be In ALL Ulta Beauty Stores This Month
Update: The wait is nearly over. Since Kylie Jenner announced that Kylie Cosmetics would be coming to all Ulta Beauty stores "this holiday," fans have
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Karlie Kloss Wore A Low Bun & Minimal Makeup To Her Intimate Wedd...
Picture the most charming fall day. You're standing in the middle of a forest clearing in upstate New York, breathing in the fresh October air, as the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
With Her Low Bun, Princess Eugenie Remixes Meghan Markle's W...
Ever since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in May in her royal wedding to Prince Harry, brides have been inspired by how she looked. That low, messy
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Orange Blush Is Trending For Fall — & It's Surprisingly Wear...
Bold blush is officially back in style. Over the past few months we dipped our cheekbones in soft tints — bubblegum pinks and sweet shades of cheery red
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Dishes On The Biggest Bridal T...
There's no denying that love flourishes in the summer — and we all have a friend, co-worker, or soon-to-be sister-in-law with a fresh, sparkly
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Get 15% Off Your Favorite MAC Products This Week
MAC shoppers are die-hard. Avid fans can't take a trip to the mall without at least stopping by the makeup counter, which inevitably leads to a $100
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This MAC x Nyma Tang Lipstick Will Replace Your Ruby Woo
Collaborating with everyone from late R&B legends to drag queens in red leather boots, MAC Cosmetics has always leaned into diverse influencer
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Beauty Products We Saw In Every Backstage Kit During New York ...
New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and beauty wise, there's a lot to unpack. We admit that during some seasons it's tough to find
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Pre-Wedding Skin-Care Prep, Depending On How Much Time Y...
In a fairytale wedding, the tablescapes are set up in a snap of the magic fingers and songbirds style your hair. In real life, there are quite a few
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Raddest New Fall Makeup To Pick Up Now
Like the oversized plaid blazer you wear with bike shorts during a September heatwave and over a maxi dress at Sunday brunch when the brisk air finally
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
All The Shiny, New Makeup You'll Want To Buy At Sephora This...
It seems like just yesterday we were sitting at a bar with our friends, asking if anyone had tried Glossier's newest Cloud Paint shades. Then, poof! We're
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist
Twiggy, Cher, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and the entire Kardashian crew — the list of iconic faces makeup artist Kristofer Buckle has
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Confirmed: Prince Harry Loved Meghan Markle's Bridal Makeup ...
Update: Turns out, Prince Harry was as big a fan of Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding makeup as the rest of us. In fact, he may have loved her visible
by
Alejandra Salazar
Beauty
We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream
If we can glean anything from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it's that Hollywood celebs have mastered the romantic French-girl aesthetic—
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Summer Wedding Looks — From People Who Are Married To Fa...
A custom couture wedding dress would be stunning on any bride, but for the majority of the population, it's a pretty fanciful concept. Heck, as of late, a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Bridal Makeup Artist Has Seen Everything — & We Mean
Eve...
The following is an interview with makeup artist Laura Geller, who spent years doing makeup for Upper East Side brides before launching her own brand
by
Laura Geller
Beauty
The Couture Runway Looks Redefining Cool-Girl Wedding Hair
The term "cool wedding hairstyles" seems so incongruous, almost wrong, like an oxymoron or a double negative. Do cool people even get married anymore?
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Pinterest's Top-Searched Lip Color For Brides Works For Ever...
No matter how much we love Instagram — and all the beauty inspo it offers — we still can't shake our carefully curated Pinterest boards. The wedding
by
Samantha Sasso
Makeup
Why You Should Get Into Bridal Beauty, Even If You're Single AF
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Parks and Recreation, it’s that there’s no reason you should need a significant other to go all-out for
by
Rachel Krause
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted