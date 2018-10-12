Ever since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in May in her royal wedding to Prince Harry, brides have been inspired by how she looked. That low, messy bun! That smoky eye! That sheer foundation that let her natural glow — and freckles — shine through!
For her own royal nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie seems to have taken inspiration from Markle's wedding day beauty as well, but put her own spin on it with a few key details.
Upon her arrival at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England, Eugenie showed off her newly red hair styled by Sunny-Jo MacFarlane in a similarly low bun, but in a tighter, twisted style that was on full display without a cathedral-length veil.
Then there were the face-framing tendrils surrounding her face, which were right out of Markle's book, and that stunning emerald-encrusted tiara.
On Twitter, people noticed the resemblance immediately.
Princess Eugenie looks lovely. Like Meghan, her hair style is upswept, with a few tendrils of hair relaxing the look. pic.twitter.com/i1cOB7e4KF— Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) October 12, 2018
As for the makeup, Eugenie kept things more natural à la Markle as well, with notably pink cheeks (which is one of her own makeup signatures), heavy mascara on the lashes, and glossy pink lips by Bobby Brown artistry manager Hannah Martin — who, notably, also helped Kate Middleton on her wedding day. While she has worn bright red lipstick before, we predicted she'd keep her lips a more subtle color for her wedding day days ago.
Then, of course, there was also that glow, which Markle was most definitely sporting on her wedding day as well, but maybe that's less makeup and more pure joy.
