The Inspiring Reason Princess Eugenie Showed Off Her Back Scar At Her Wedding

Rachel Lubitz
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
As much as we love a royal wedding, most are highly predictable. On the list of things you can always expect: A long, white dress. A tiara. Bushels of ornate flowers. A crowd. The Queen.
On Friday, as Princess Eugenie was driven to her own royal nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, it was all business as usual. But then the bride got out of the car, and turned her back to the photographers.
There, from the top of her neck straight down her back, you could see a scar, which was clearly visible in her low-backed Peter Pilotto dress.
This moment was no accident. In fact, Eugenie specifically requested that the dress be designed to show the scar, which is a result of a surgery she had when she was 12 years old to treat the curvature of her spine, or scoliosis.
While people were quick to note how "brave" Eugenie was for showing her scar at such an event, Eugenie stressed before her wedding that she was merely doing this as a way to stand up for others who may have gone through something similar, and redefine what beauty can look like in the process.
"I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she told ITV's This Morning. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

"I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars."

Princess Eugenie
This summer, Eugenie, the queen's granddaughter, went so far as to share her childhood X-rays of her spine on Instagram as well.
Already on Twitter, Eugenie's scar is having an effect on the millions of people around the world who have similarly prominent scars themselves.
Although scars are still commonly seen as imperfections, people like Eugenie and celebrities like Padma Lakshmi proudly putting them on display disrupts that narrative, and shows the world that they're not something that defines you, and certainly not something that you have to hide.
