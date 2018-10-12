Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Was As Magical As Harry & Meghan's

Fighting back tears, swallowing audibly, and holding trembling hands, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in a ceremony as romantic as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's earlier this year.
The couple's ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle was warm, tender, and tearful, a fairytale love story as Eugenie and Brooksbank, who dated for seven years before their engagement, stole loving glances at each other and tenderly caressed each other's hands. Brooksbank choked back tears while a similarly emotional Eugenie giggled, providing surprisingly relatable moments from this regal affair.
A lip reader for The Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, caught the groom's sweet whispers to his bride: Jack apparently whispered as Eugenie arrived "oh… my heart... Oh break my heart." The touching moment, punctuated by Brooksbank's visible nervousness, is reminiscent of Harry quietly telling a beaming Meghan she was gorgeous at the altar.
Oh Bless: according to my lip reader Jack whispered as Eugenie arrived ‘oh… my heart... Oh break my heart.’ #royalwedding— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 12, 2018
Watch as the two steal glances as the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, declares them man and wife.
The Dean of Windsor leads the vows and the giving of the rings #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UTDo5qYPOW— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018
The Dean of Windsor joins the couple's right hands together and proclaims them husband and wife. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2f4vnN47CT— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018
Taking the podium for her reading, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's older sister and maid of honor, read a passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, which the bride read soon after meeting Brooksbank. A description of Jay Gatsby's smile apparently reminded Eugenie of Brooksbank. I mean, come on! Tears!
Princess Beatrice reads an extract from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 'The Great Gatsby'. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/T92alHoyPE— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018
